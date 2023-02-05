Sumner racked up a career-high 29 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go with three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-123 victory over Washington.

With Kyrie Irving (calf) sitting out Saturday and his tenure with the Nets perhaps coming to an end as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, Sumner moved into the starting five and took advantage of the star point guard's absence, as well as several others' on Brooklyn's injury-riddled roster. Sumner was able to achieve the new personal best in scoring thanks to a 27.6 percent usage rate and some strong efficiency from the free-throw line and two-point range, but he'll likely lose out on some touches if any of Seth Curry (thigh), T.J. Warren (shin) and Ben Simmons (knee) are back in action in full capacity Monday against the Clippers. The Nets could still choose to stick with Sumner in the starting five even if all three players are back in action Monday, but the 27-year-old likely won't have much longevity on the top unit since Brooklyn would presumably get another starting point guard back in any trade prior to the deadline or would reinstall Irving as the starter if he isn't moved and is willing to continue playing for the Nets following the deadline.