Sumner finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 136-133 win over the Pacers.

Brooklyn was without all five members of its usual starting five as well as three rotation players for the second half of the back-to-back set, paving the way for Sumner and several other back-end roster types to see massive spikes in playing time. Sumner was able to take advantage of the absences to produce a strong stat line, but he'll likely find himself in a much smaller role as soon as Monday's game against the Wizards. When Brooklyn was at close to full strength for the front end of the back-to-back set Friday in a four-point win over the Hawks, Sumner played just 15 minutes.