Sumner notched nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal over six minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Bucks.

Sumner came off the bench early Wednesday and scored seven points in four first-quarter minutes. It was the most points he's scored in a game since May 8, 2021, as he missed all of last season with an Achilles injury. The 26-year-old has scored 15 points in 28 minutes this season while going 6-for-11 from the field.