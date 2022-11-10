Sumner totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 112-85 win over the Knicks.

Sumner turned in his best scoring night of the season, and he did so in an impressive manner. He also set new season highs in made threes and rebounds. Sumner has now started five straight contests in place of Kyrie Irving (suspension), and his performance Wednesday is exactly the type of play the Nets need out of the Xavier product moving forward.