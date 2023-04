Sumner (right hip contusion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Sumner has been dealing with the right hip issue since late March and is at risk of missing the Nets regular-season finale. With Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) and Joe Harris (rest) also questionable and Seth Curry (ankle) ruled out, Sumner could see a large workload if he manages to suit up.