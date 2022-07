Sumner, who agreed to a contract with the Nets on Tuesday, has fully recovered from his torn left Achilles, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sumner tore his left Achilles in September of 2021 while with the Pacers and missed the entirety of last season as a result. He's expected to add depth to Brooklyn's backcourt this coming season, although his exact role remains unclear due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's future with the Nets.