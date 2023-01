Sumner (Achilles) will be available for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Sumner racked up a season-best 24 points last time out over just 24 minutes, displaying impressive efficiency from the field and the charity stripe along the way. He will look to back that up with another strong effort Saturday and may have earned some additional run with the showing, especially with Ben Simmons (knee) and T.J. Warren (lower leg) both still out.