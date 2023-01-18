Sumner contributed 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to San Antonio.

Sumner retreated to the bench Tuesday after starting Sunday against Oklahoma City, but he actually saw an uptick in playing time against the Spurs and scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 21 while matching his third-highest rebound total of the season. Over five appearances in January, he's averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.