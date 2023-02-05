Sumner racked up 29 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-123 victory over Washington.

Sumner took advantage of several absences to deliver a career-best performance in a game where the Nets had to mount a huge second-half comeback. The former Xavier standout has made just three starts since the start of December, but given the absences of several regulars such as Kyrie Irving (calf), Seth Curry (groin), Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (knee), it wouldn't be shocking if he remains in the starting unit when the Nets take on the Clippers on Monday.