Sumner had 24 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during Thursday's 130-122 loss to the Pistons.

Sumner was having a solid night off the bench over the first three quarters, recording 12 points on 2-of-4 shooting while also knocking down all seven free-throw attempts. However, the point guard really found his legs in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-6 from the field for another 12 points to give him a season-high 24 on the night. Sumner added five boards and three assists, though he did commit five personal fouls despite playing only 19 minutes. It was his second 20-point game of the season, and he's now shooting 60 percent from the field over his last five contests.