Sumner will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.

Sumner joins an unusual starting lineup with Kyrie Irving (calf), Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (knee) and T.J. Warren (lower leg) all sidelined. With Irving also potentially on the way out by Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Sumner could contend for more minutes moving forward, though that will depend on what the Nets receive in return for the star point guard.