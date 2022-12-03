Sumner won't return Friday due to a right glute contusion.
Sumner scored eight points in 14 minutes off the bench before exiting with a right glute contusion. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but at this point, the backup guard can likely be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics.
