Demin (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today.

The Nets gave Demin the night off in Monday's loss to the Suns, but the team is clearing the rookie first-rounder for Wednesday's action. Demin is showing plenty of promise recently, averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per game over his last 14 outings while shooting 45.3 percent from deep.