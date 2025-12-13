Demin ended Friday's 119-111 loss to Dallas with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 18 minutes.

Despite continuing to start, Demin has been mostly a non-factor over the past two weeks. In five games during that time, he has averaged just 6.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per game. It does appear as though he has locked down the starting point guard spot, providing fantasy managers with some sort of a floor from which to work. With that said, he should be looked upon as more of a stash at this point.