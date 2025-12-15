Demin closed Sunday's 127-82 win over the Bucks with 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes.

Demin was called out by his head coach for his recent dud against the Mavericks on Friday, so credit to the rookie for bouncing back. Through 22 regular-season games, Demin holds averages of 8.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.