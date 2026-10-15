Demin scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Heat.

The 20-year-old guard put together a solid performance while working next to Keon Ellis rather than Mikel Brown in the Nets' starting backcourt. Demin remains a work in progress after being selected eighth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he might be in the best position among all of Brooklyn's young guards to take a big step forward in 2026-27 if his offensive efficiency improves.