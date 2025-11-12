default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Demin posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assitss, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 28 minutes during the Nets' 119-109 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Making the third start of his NBA career Tuesday, the rookie first-rounder drained a team-high four triples while scoring a career-high 16 points. Demin has started in the Nets' last three games, and he should remain in the starting five for as long as Cam Thomas (hamstring) is sidelined.

More News