Demin posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assitss, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 28 minutes during the Nets' 119-109 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Making the third start of his NBA career Tuesday, the rookie first-rounder drained a team-high four triples while scoring a career-high 16 points. Demin has started in the Nets' last three games, and he should remain in the starting five for as long as Cam Thomas (hamstring) is sidelined.