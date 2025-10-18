Demin posted 14 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 119-114 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Demin was cleared to make his preseason debut Friday after recovering from a plantar fascia tear, and he certainly looked like he belonged. The 19-year-old rookie took full advantage of his opportunities on the offensive end and crashed the glass. The BYU product was unable to crack the 20-minute mark in his first and only action of the preseason, so expect him to be limited when Brooklyn opens up the 2025-26 regular season Wednesday in Charlotte.