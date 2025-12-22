Demin tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Brooklyn's 96-81 win over Toronto on Sunday.

Demin helped close things out in the fourth quarter with nine points on three three-pointers, and he finished Sunday's contest as the Nets' third-leading scorer behind Michael Porter (24) and Noah Clowney (19). It was the fifth time this season that Demin connected on four triples in a game, and since permanently entering the starting lineup Nov. 7, he has averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 25.1 minutes per game.