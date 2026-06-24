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Nets' Egor Demin: Lined up for new backcourt partner?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Demin (foot) could have more competition for playmaking opportunities at point guard after the Nets took Mikel Brown with the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Although Brooklyn employs a crowded backcourt, its long-term vision likely involves Demin and Brown coalescing in the guard spots. Demin dealt with plantar fasciitis in his left foot during his rookie season, limiting him to 52 regular-season appearances, but he's still lined up as the Nets' top point guard in 2026-27. Whether or not Brown or perhaps Drake Powell is starting alongside Demin remains to be seen, though.

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