Nets' Egor Demin: Lined up for new backcourt partner?

Demin (foot) could have more competition for playmaking opportunities at point guard after the Nets took Mikel Brown with the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Although Brooklyn employs a crowded backcourt, its long-term vision likely involves Demin and Brown coalescing in the guard spots. Demin dealt with plantar fasciitis in his left foot during his rookie season, limiting him to 52 regular-season appearances, but he's still lined up as the Nets' top point guard in 2026-27. Whether or not Brown or perhaps Drake Powell is starting alongside Demin remains to be seen, though.