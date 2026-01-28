Demin provided 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 loss to Phoenix.

Demin was dialed in with his shot in the loss, but he was unable to take full advantage of Devin Booker's (ankle) absence. The rookie has provided solid leadership since taking over the starting role in the backcourt, but he could use an increase in shot volume and assists. Over 40 games, he's averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds.