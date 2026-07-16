Nets' Egor Demin: Logs team-high 21 points in SL loss

Demin finished with 21 points (8-20 FG, 5-16 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes in Thursday's 100-83 Summer League loss to Houston.

Demin had a team-high 21 points, though he struggled with efficiency while shooting 8-for-20 from the field and 5-for-16 from three-point range. These types of shooting performances have been the norm for the 20-year-old during his time in Las Vegas. However, he has shown signs of growth, especially on the defensive end by totaling seven steals during the Las Vegas Summer League. Demin averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals across 25.2 minutes in 52 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 before his year came to an end due to a foot injury. While he hasn't looked the best in some areas of his game this summer, he's still expected to make a statistical leap in 2026-27, assuming he can stay healthy.