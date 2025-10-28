Demin (foot/rest) is off the Nets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Demin missed Monday's loss to the Rockets -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- while the team manages his plantar fascia issue. However, the rookie will return to action Wednesday. Through three regular-season appearances, he's averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 22.0 minutes per contest off the bench.