Demin totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 121-105 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie guard led the Nets in scoring on the night, as he looks increasingly comfortable in the starting five. Demin has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 boards, 3.7 threes, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.9 minutes while shooting 44.6 percent from long distance.