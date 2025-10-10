Demin (foot) has progressed to contact work at practice, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

It's a significant step in the right direction for Demin, who is recovering from plantar fascia tear. The Nets remain hopeful that the rookie first-rounder will be ready to roll in time for Opening Night in late October, and that appears to be a realistic possibility. In the meantime, fellow rookies Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore will see more opportunities at training camp.