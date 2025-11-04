Demin closed Monday's 125-109 loss to the Timberwolves with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 21 minutes.

Demin has yet to follow up his 14 point performance in his debut with a similar statline, but it is encouraging to see him active defensively, tacking two steals and blocking a shot Monday despite the lack of offensive production. The starting point guard role has been a revolving door, with Tyrese Martin drawing the start again after fellow rookie Ben Saraf opened the season in that spot, so Demin may get the opportunity to run with the starters if he can provide consistent production moving forward.