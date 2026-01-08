Demin chipped in 18 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime loss to the Magic.

Demin was quiet for most of the game, but with just five seconds left in regulation, he drilled a huge triple to send the game to overtime. The late, three-point make was just his second bucket of the evening, but he caught fire during the overtime period and scored 10 of his 18 points during the final frame. The rookie has been in a nice rhythm over the past four games, flirting with top-75 numbers behind averages of 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 4.3 triples and 1.0 steals per game.