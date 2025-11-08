Demin will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pistons, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

It was Tyrese Martin who started the second half of Wednesday's game after Cam Thomas (hamstring) went down, but Demin will get the call Friday. He put up 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, four triples and one steal across 22 minutes in the season-opener, so he's worth a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues. Joining him in the first unit will be Terance Mann, Michael Porter, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton.