Demin chipped in 23 points (7-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to the Warriors.

Demin tied a season high in scoring en route to establishing a season best in triples. The rookie first-rounder is beginning to come into his own a bit, averaging 16.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per game over his last six outings.