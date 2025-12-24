Demin accumulated 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win over the 76ers.

While Michael Porter carried the offensive load in the first half with 25 points, Demin helped the Nets close things out with 15 points in the second half, when he connected on four of his five three-pointers. The rookie first-rounder has scored in double-digits in each of his last four games and has averaged 10.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 threes over 25.5 minute per game since permanently entering the Nets' starting lineup Nov. 7.