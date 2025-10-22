Demin will have his minutes limited to begin the season, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets haven't offered a specific minutes restriction, but they appear to be exercising caution with their rookie first-rounder after he missed much of training camp with a plantar fascia tear. Demin holds plenty of upside as a 6-foot-8 point guard, but he'll likely be a work in progress and have his share of growing pains in 2025-26.