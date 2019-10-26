Nets' Garrett Temple: All around line off bench
Temple tallied six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 18 minutes Friday against the Knicks.
Temple had a solid showing in Friday's crosstown battle, nailing two threes and playing strong defense. The veteran guard joined the Nets in the offseason and is expected to see between 15-and-25 minutes per game backing up Joe Harris in 2019-20, though an injury to Harris could elevate Temple into a starting role.
More News
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...