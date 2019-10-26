Nets' Garrett Temple: All around line off bench

Temple tallied six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 18 minutes Friday against the Knicks.

Temple had a solid showing in Friday's crosstown battle, nailing two threes and playing strong defense. The veteran guard joined the Nets in the offseason and is expected to see between 15-and-25 minutes per game backing up Joe Harris in 2019-20, though an injury to Harris could elevate Temple into a starting role.