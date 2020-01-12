Nets' Garrett Temple: Available Sunday

Temple (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Since he only missed one game due to a bruised right knee, Temple shouldn't face any sort of minutes restriction, but his playing time looks to be headed for a downturn in any case. The veteran had already moved into a bench role in his previous appearance Tuesday, and minutes will be even harder to come by with Caris LeVert (thumb) having his restriction lifted and with star point guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder) making his return Sunday following an extended absence. Despite providing some useful steals and three-point production in recent weeks, Temple no longer looks like a player worth holding in most 12-team leagues.