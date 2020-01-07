Nets' Garrett Temple: Back to bench
Temple will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Temple will be replaced by Rodions Kurucs in the starting unit, while Caris LeVert will continue to work himself back into the swing of things in a reserve role.
