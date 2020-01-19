Nets' Garrett Temple: Cleared from injury report
Temple (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Temple missed three straight games with a bruised knee, but, as expected, he'll be back in the lineup Monday night. Temple has routinely topped 30 minutes this season, but he's benefited from extended absences of Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert, so he could return to a slightly lesser role.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.