Play

Nets' Garrett Temple: Cleared from injury report

Temple (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Philadelphia.

Temple missed three straight games with a bruised knee, but, as expected, he'll be back in the lineup Monday night. Temple has routinely topped 30 minutes this season, but he's benefited from extended absences of Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert, so he could return to a slightly lesser role.

More News
Our Latest Stories