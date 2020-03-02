Nets' Garrett Temple: Deemed questionable Tuesday
Temple is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston due to a shoulder sprain, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Temple apparently injured his shoulder during Saturday's loss to Miami, during which he played 22 minutes. The team should provide an update on his status closer to tipoff, but, in the event he's held out, look for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Theo Pinson to see increased minutes.
