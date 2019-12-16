Nets' Garrett Temple: Effective in complementary role
Temple tallied 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists in 29 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 109-89 win over the 76ers.
Temple's output in the steals category has been on the decline lately, but the swingman is still providing enough value in the points, three-pointers and assists categories to make himself a worthy roster option in 12-team fantasy leagues. He's now hit double figures in scoring in five of his last six games, averaging 15.0 points (on 44.7% shooting from the field) to go with 3.3 assists and 2.8 triples in 32.2 minutes. Temple should have a clear path to elevated minutes so long as Caris LeVert (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) are sidelined.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...