Nets' Garrett Temple: Effective in complementary role

Temple tallied 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists in 29 minutes Sunday in the Nets' 109-89 win over the 76ers.

Temple's output in the steals category has been on the decline lately, but the swingman is still providing enough value in the points, three-pointers and assists categories to make himself a worthy roster option in 12-team fantasy leagues. He's now hit double figures in scoring in five of his last six games, averaging 15.0 points (on 44.7% shooting from the field) to go with 3.3 assists and 2.8 triples in 32.2 minutes. Temple should have a clear path to elevated minutes so long as Caris LeVert (thumb) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) are sidelined.