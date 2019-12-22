Nets' Garrett Temple: Efficient shooting night
Temple had 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Hawks.
Temple broke out of a slump that saw him made just 32.5 percent of his field goals in his six previous games, but he has scored in double digits on a regular basis. An improvement on his shooting percentages would certainly boost his fantasy value, but he is already a productive player in most formats due to his scoring figures.
