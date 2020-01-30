Play

Nets' Garrett Temple: Exits Wednesday's game

Temple left Wednesday's game against the Pistons with a forehead laceration, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The 33-year-old took an inadvertent shot above the left eye from teammate DeAndre Jordan and immediately started bleeding. Temple had eight points (2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists before heading to the locker room late in the first quarter. He'll likely receive stitches and should be considered questionable to return.

