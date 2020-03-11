Nets' Garrett Temple: Expected back Thursday
Temple (ankle) is considered probable for Thursday's game against Golden State, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
After missing the last four games, Temple is expected to return to action Thursday on the first half of a back-to-back. He could be inserted into the starting lineup with Joe Harris (ankle) already ruled out.
