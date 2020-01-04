Nets' Garrett Temple: Good to go Saturday
Temple (knee) will play Saturday against the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Temple will take the court Saturday despite a bruised right knee. However, his role may be reduced, as Caris LeVert (thumb) is making his return since being out from Nov. 10 onward.
