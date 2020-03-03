Nets' Garrett Temple: Good to go
Temple (shoulder) is available for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Temple injured his shoulder in Saturday's loss to the Heat, but he appears to have overcome the discomfort. Barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual role off the bench for the Nets.
