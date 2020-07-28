Temple logged 23 minutes off the bench Monday in the Nets' 112-107 exhibition loss to the Jazz, posting seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Temple missed the Nets' last four regular-season games due to an ankle injury, but he was on track to play March 12 against the Warriors before the league suspended its season. With more than four months to move past the ankle injury, he entered the Orlando bubble without any restrictions and looks poised to play a key role on Brooklyn's second unit when the team plays its first seeding game Friday against the Magic.