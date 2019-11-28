Nets' Garrett Temple: Leads barrage from three
Temple poured in 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt) while adding three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes Wednesday night as the Nets lost to the Celtics 121-110.
Temple did his best Kyrie Irving (shoulder) impression Wednesday, leading the Nets in scoring. Temple is averaging over 28 minutes per game and has carved out a sizable role for Brooklyn. Currently lacking Irving and Caris LeVert (thumb), there is a void on offense that yields extra opportunities to players like Temple. Typically a defensive journeyman, he could begin to generate streaming consideration in deeper leagues until the Nets regain their scorers.
