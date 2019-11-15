Nets' Garrett Temple: Minimal production Thursday
Temple finished with seven points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 101-93 loss to Denver.
Temple remained in the starting lineup Thursday, filling in for Caris LeVert (thumb) who looks set for an extended stint on the sidelines. Temple has played at least 25 minutes in each of the last two games and it appears as though he will remain the starter moving forward. Those in standard leagues should not be rushing to grab him, however, he could be streamed in if you need a boost in steals and three's.
