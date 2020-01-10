Nets' Garrett Temple: Not available Friday
Temple (knee) was downgraded to out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Temple was listed as questionable with right knee soreness but will end up sitting out for the second time in the last five games. Theo Pinson could have an increased role off the bench Friday.
