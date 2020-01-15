Nets' Garrett Temple: Out again Wednesday
Temple (knee) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
A right knee contusion will keep Temple sidelined for the third time in four games. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Bucks. Temple is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 27.0 minutes per game this month (four games), though he'll likely see his role decrease moving forward with Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert both back to full health.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...