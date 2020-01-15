Nets' Garrett Temple: Out again Wednesday

Temple (knee) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

A right knee contusion will keep Temple sidelined for the third time in four games. His next chance to play comes Saturday against the Bucks. Temple is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 27.0 minutes per game this month (four games), though he'll likely see his role decrease moving forward with Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert both back to full health.