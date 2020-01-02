Nets' Garrett Temple: Out Thursday

Temple (knee) is out for Thursday's contest against Dallas, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It'll be the veteran's first missed game of the 2019-20 campaign, as the guard has played in the Nets' first 32 games this year. With Temple out due to a right knee contusion Thursday, Theo Pinson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are conditions to see increased run versus the Mavericks.