Temple recorded 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 Game 2 loss to the Raptors.

Temple scored a team-high 21 points in the narrow loss, and it's just the fourth time all season he's crossed the 20-point threshold. He was especially hot from behind the arc, where he led all players with five made triples.