Nets' Garrett Temple: Probable Saturday

Temple (knee) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Temple is expected to make a return following a one-game absence due to a bruised right knee. However, his role may be reduced, as Caris LeVert (thumb) is probable to make his return since being out from Nov. 10 onward.

